Connect with us

Golden Knights Analysis

Let’s Talk About Brett Howden’s Offensive Surge

Published

7 hours ago

on

Brett Howden - Vegas Golden Knights (Photo- Sammi Silber- Washington Hockey Now)

On July 17th, 2021 the Vegas Golden Knights acquired Brett Howden from the New York Rangers. A 2022 fourth-round pick and prospect Nick DeSimone went the other way. We will have to wait and see if those pieces will become anything for the Rangers. But for the Golden Knights, Howden is thriving right now.

The 23-year old forward has seven points in his last six games which included a four-game goal streak. Howden has been a healthy scratch at times this season for head coach Peter DeBoer. But with the way he is playing now, the thought of scratching Howden may never come up again.

 

Sudden Depth at Center

Howden was acquired at a time when the Golden Knight’s center depth was severely lacking. They had just lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. A big part of their failure was a result of their lackluster center depth. So naturally, in the offseason, they added some depth centers with Howden, Nolan Patrick, and resigning Mattias Janmark.

But fast forward to February 2022 and the Golden Knights now have a guy named Jack Eichel in their lineup. Eichel combined with William Karlsson and Chandler Stephenson gives the Golden Knights an elite one, two, three center punch. But someone is going to have to move to the wing as a result.

Interestingly enough in Monday’s practice, DeBoer opted to go with Howden as the team’s fourth-line center instead of Nicolas Roy, Nolan Patrick, Michael Amadio, or even Keegan Kolesar.

“I think what Jack (Eichel) allows us to do is that he really gives us some center depth and potentially creates some mismatches. Is Nicolas Roy a better center than a winger? He probably is. But he also should be a really good winger for somebody,” said DeBoer.

Howden’s Path to the NHL

Like fellow Albertan Nolan Patrick, Brett Howden was a high draft pick that was dealt by the team that drafted him. He was selected in the first-round 26th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning but then was traded to the Rangers as a part of the Ryan McDonagh deal in 2018.

Howden spent three seasons with the Rangers with his rookie season being his best. There he scored 6 goals 17 assists and 23 points in his 2018-19 debut season. This season he already has eight goals, nine assists, and 17 points which means he is on pace to finish the season with 34 points.

Assuming he plays the remainder of the 2021-22 season Howden will surpass his career totals and potentially solidify his spot as a regular NHLer in the league.

What is Brett Howden’s Ceiling?

Given the fact that he is only 23 years old, has four seasons of NHL experience, and is just now coming into his own, the Golden Knights may have found a diamond in the rough here. Howden has great speed, a solid shot, can win faceoffs, and even kill penalties if needed.

Usually, your fourth-line center is someone who embraces the role of a fourth-line center. Someone like Brian Boyle or Matt Cullen are good examples. But for Howden and the Golden Knights, I see the fourth line as less of a traditional fourth line and more of just the fourth scoring line this team has.

Again, going back to Jack Eichel, his debut in the lineup will give the Golden Knight so much to work with in terms of line combinations. We have seen the fourth-line generate quality chances in the past and there is a bit of chemistry growing between Howden and Patrick. Hopefully, it will continue.

Re-Sign Him Before It’s Too Late

Like most players on the roster, Brett Howden has that “misfit identity” as he was ditched by two teams in the NHL before he was even 24. This offseason he is a pending RFA having completed his entry-level contract which he signed with the Lightning.

He is eligible for arbitration but for general manager Kelly McCrimmon this should be a no-brainer to keep Howden. The offense that he has provided despite his limited ice time on the fourth line has almost guaranteed his next contract to be with the Golden Knights.

Hopefully, for the Golden Knights, he can continue his offense for the rest of the season and into the playoffs, a place where Howden has little experience.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

The NHN Network

Pittsburgh

Boston

Colorado

Florida

San Jose

Long Island

Philadelphia

Washington DC

Detroit

Vancouver

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously