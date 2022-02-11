VHN Daily: Stone to LTIR Speculation, Arizona to Play at ASU

It seems as if the biggest talking point this week for the Vegas Golden Knights will be how general manager Kelly McCrimmon will approach fitting Jack Eichel’s salary cap into his team’s payroll. With the team off until next Wednesday, McCrimmon has about a week to figure things out. Or does he?

Before the game against the Calgary Flames, Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Speculation has run rampant since as Stone and his $9.5 million cap hit could be placed on LTIR. The Golden Knights could Kucherov” their way into the playoffs with Stone’s cap hit off the books on LTIR.

According to the team, Stones’ injury is one that he has been dealing with for a while now. Will the Golden Knights captain be willing to sit out until the playoffs so that Eichel can play? Should the NHL even let this salary-cap maneuverability happen once more?

More on the Golden Knights options to fit the now contact-ready Jack Eichel into the team’s lineup will come later today.

Beijing: Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson scored in the Olympics for Team USA Thursday.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

We’re headed to Tempe! 🙌 We’ve reached a multi-year agreement with Arizona State University to play at the Sun Devils’ new multi-purpose arena beginning next season. Details: https://t.co/7t17FoTEqE — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 10, 2022

Arizona: News out of Arizona usually means something regarding their arena, lack of fans, or failures on the ice. Today it is option number one as the Coyotes have signed a deal with Arizona State University to use their arena for the next three years.

TSN: The Calgary Flames, who still have games at hand against the Golden Knights, have closed the gap on first place in the Pacific Division.

Florida: Are the Panthers interested in adding pending free-agent defenseman Mark Giordano? What other names could the Panthers look to add at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline? Anton Lundell is making a run at the Calder Trophy for the Panthers as well. Is this team a true Stanley Cup Contender?

Montreal: Canadiens forward Cole Caufield grew up wearing no. 26 because of Martin St. Louis. Now Marty is coaching Caufield in the NHL.

Sportsnet: The Oilers have fired yet another head coach. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is now playing under his 12th head coach in 11 years. New 32 thoughts from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Washington: Against the Canadiens, Virginia native and Little Caps alumni Joe Snively scored his first NHL goal Thursday night.

San Jose: Joe Will says pending free agent Tomas Hertl wants to stay “long-term” with the San Jose Sharks.

Long Island: The New York Islanders have started to turn their offense around. But is it too little too late?

Vancouver: Great feature here on the Vancouver Canucks taking the next step with, Emilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato.

Philly: Flyers forward Sean Couturier will miss the remainder of the season after he underwent back surgery.