VHN Daily: Brisson Scores in Olympic Debut, Coaching Moves

The Vegas Golden Knights are off for one week and as a result, I have the absolute banger of a song “One Week” by Barenaked Ladies stuck in my head.

This week, as any rest week is, the Golden Knights will look to take advantage and rest up their players. Jack Eichel, Alec Martinez, and Zach Whitecloud all remain out. Mark Stone joined the posse Wednesday as well with an upper-body injury.

But perhaps the most important thing the Golden Knights will look to do over this break is to forget about Wednesday night’s wet fart of a game they had against the Calgary Flames. Defensively the Golden Knights were a mess, giving up six goals and not helping out Robin Lehner at all.

Vegas: Here are eight takeaways from the Golden Knight’s loss Wednesday night. A number that Pittsburgh Sports Now’s Alan Saunders can’t seem to wrap his head around.

Owen leaving the rink with all his takeways. pic.twitter.com/UR57kGKtlq — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) February 10, 2022

Fine, maybe I will change things up a bit! Zero takeaways from the Golden Knights Jack Eichel deal coming soon.

Beijing: Check this out from the Olympics. Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson scored in Team USA’s first game against China.

One more thing before we get into the rest of the league. With the state of Nevada’s new policies on masks, the Golden Knights have updated their mask policies for attending home games at T-Mobile Arena.

Statement from the Golden Knights on mask policy #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/heSjvrvR6S — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 10, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, Coaching News, and National Hockey Now

Calgary: The flip side of the Golden Knights spanking against the Flames Wednesday night.

Boston/Pittsburgh: For his “unacceptable” antics against Penguins goaltender Tristian Jarry, Bruins forward Brad Marchand has been suspended for six games. Good riddance.

Tuukka Rask has also officially retired after 15 seasons in the NHL.

Washington: It seems as if the Capitals have backed off from pursuing Marc-Andre Fleury.

Colorado: Nathan Mackinnon has returned to practice for the Colorado Avalanche.

Florida: What trade chips will the Florida Panthers go after at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline? The 2022 PHF’s Isobel Cup Championship will also be played in Florida this year in March.

Women’s Hockey: Which cities should the women’s hockey league of the PHF expand to next?

San Jose: Sheng Peng breaks down 21 things the Sharks forwards are doing well. See that’s way more than eight takeaways!

Philly: Sam Carchidi says enough is enough, and that the Flyers need to start playing their prospects in Morgan Frost and Cam York.

Detroit: While steps in the right direction are there, the math does not add up for the Detroit Red Wings to make the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Coaching/Front Office News

St. Louis: The Blues have extended Stanley Cup-winning head coach Craig Berube for three years.

Vancouver: The Canucks have hired Cammi Granato as their now third assistant general manager.

Montreal: The Canadiens have fired head coach Dominique Ducharme and replaced him with Hockey Hall-of-Famer Martin St. Louis.

Edmonton: The Oilers have fired head coach Dave Tippett and hired Jay Woodcroft as their interim head coach.

Finally: Interesting comparison article here on Sportsnet between the NHL and NFL. Which NFL team most resembles the Golden Knights. Spoilers- it’s not the Raiders.