VHN Daily: Eichel Close to Golden Knights Debut, Canada Beats Team USA

After almost a week off from game action, the Vegas Golden Knights will get back to their game schedule as they take on the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night at 6:00 pm. This game is one of four postponed games that the Golden Knights will make up in the month of February.

Using the break to their advantage, the Golden Knights are getting healthier on the injury front. Chandler Stephenson and Dylan Coghlan return from COVID-19 protocols. Nicolas Hague returns from a minor injury and Alec Martinez could play soon. But most notably Jack Eichel has shed his no-contact jersey for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Apparently, this comes with a price though as Zach Whitecloud is now out indefinitely for the Golden Knights with a broken bone in his foot.

Vegas: With the team now adding a generational centerman in Eichel, will the Golden Knights be the next team to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history?

Tweet of the Day: Some important cap mumbo jumbo regarding the Golden Knights activating Eichel.

With Miromanov 🔼for #VegasBorn, they have $4.9M cap space available in LTIR pool with 23 healthy + Brooks/Hague IR & Eichel/Martinez LTIR To activate Eichel & lose his $10M from LTIR pool, need to clear $5.1M through trades/demotions/additions to LTIRhttps://t.co/wIcSxVCvAJ https://t.co/G3ba6fSSNZ pic.twitter.com/mUZX9tFO5o — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) February 8, 2022

NHL and Olympic Hockey News, and National Hockey Now

San Jose: What were NHL players up to over the All-Star break? For the Golden Knights, defenseman Ben Hutton says he went to the Grand Canyon for the first time. Elsewhere Logan Couture caught up with former teammate Joe Pavelski in Las Vegas.

Pending free agent, Mario Ferraro wants to stay “long term” with the San Jose Sharks.

Edmonton: As the Golden Knights travel to Edmonton to face the Oilers, goaltender Mikko Koskinen has been placed in COVID-19 protocols.

Beijing: Team Canada has beaten the United States 4-2 in women’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics during the preliminary round. The quarterfinal games are now set as Team USA will face Czechia and Canada will face Sweden.

Men’s hockey is set to start on Thursday. Despite no NHL participation here are some key storylines to watch at the 2022 IIHF Winter Olympic Games. Former Florida Panthers goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck is the general manager of Team USA.

Washington: After missing the All-Star Game, Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin has tested negative for COVID-19 and can now rejoin the team.

Vancouver: Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are both missing at Canucks practice. Hughes has tested positive for COVID-19.

Boston: Amidst his struggles on the ice and with injuries the Boston Bruins will halt the play of Tuukka Rask for this week.

Signings: The St. Louis Blues have extended defenseman Robert Bortuzzo to a two-year contract. Three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Maroon has also re-signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Florida: The Panthers have also signed prospect goaltender Mack Guzda to his entry-level contract.

Long Island: The New York Islanders have placed Austin Czarnik on waivers and Kyle Palmieri on the NHL’s non-roster list.

Midseason Report: For the forwards of the Calgary Flames, and the entire Boston Bruins’ midseason report card. Also, which San Jose Sharks players need a stronger second half? Kevin Allen also breaks down ten storylines to follow for the Detroit Red Wings in the second half.

Sportsnet: One big question facing every NHL team at the halfway mark of the 2021-22 season.