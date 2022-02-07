Golden Knights Video
Will the Golden Knights Be the Next Cup-Less Team to Win their First Stanley Cup?
Which team will win their first Stanley Cup first? Will it be the Vegas Golden Knights?
Vegas Hockey Now’s Owen Krepps evaluates the 12 teams that are without a Stanley Cup in the NHL and looks at their playoff histories to determine who could be the next “first” Stanley Cup Champions.
