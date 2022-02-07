Zach Whitecloud Has Broken Bone in His Foot- Out Indefinitely

Just as it seemed everything was heading in the right direction for the Vegas Golden Knight on the injury front, another player has been injured. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud is listed as out for the Golden Knights as he has a broken bone in his foot. The news was announced today by Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer.

Having standout sophomore season, Whitecloud has 12 points in 31 games. He signed a six-year contract extension in late October worth $2.75 million on average. Amidst the chaos of injuries, Whitecloud has been one of the biggest bright spots for the Golden Knights this season and is well-deserving of his new contract.

This season alone Whitecloud has battled with three different injuries. He missed early portions of the season with a wrist injury, a couple of games with back spasms, and now is out with a foot injury. It is unknown how long Whitecloud will be out but DeBoer has confirmed that he will not travel on the team’s upcoming two-game road trip.

The Golden Knights recalled Daniil Miromanov from the Henderson Silver Knights on Monday in light of the Whitecloud news. Alec Martinez is also still up in the air as he has missed since November 11th as he took a skate to the face then. He could make his return for the Golden Knights soon.

Whitecloud’s injury has nothing to do with Eichel coming back into the lineup as the defenseman is still on his entry-level contract which only takes up 725k against the salary cap for the Golden Knights.

In a two-game road trip, the Golden Knights will take on both the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers starting Tuesday in Edmonton at 6:00 pm.