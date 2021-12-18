Connect with us

OK Daily: Howden and Coghlan are Best Buds, Jets Lose First Game Without Maurice

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Dylan Coghlan (Screenshot- Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)

The Vegas Golden Knights are on a roll having won four straight and have are unbeaten on their current road trip. They will journey to UBS Arena Sunday afternoon to take on the New York Islanders at 2:00 EST (noon local). Last night the Golden Knights got a big win in the shootout thanks to a wonderful performance from Laurent Brossoit. The team also had two big depth goals with Dylan Coghlan and Brett Howden scoring.

Around the NHL COVID-19 still is causing more concerns in the league, and more players are hesitant on going to the Olympics as a result. The Winnipeg Jets have lost their first game under their new head coach, and Jason Spezza has had his suspension reduced by two games.

Vegas: The Golden Knights failed to get scoring from both of their top-two forward lines but were still able to find a way to win against the New York Rangers Friday night 3-2 in the shootout.

Brett Howden had one heck of a game against his former team and scored a goal and an assist. Self-proclaimed “best bud” Dylan Coghlan spoke highly of his teammate after Friday night’s win.

NHL: Former Golden Knight’s goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is one of only three goaltenders in the NHL that uses a wooden stick in their goalie stick rotation. “There’s not many of us left,” Fleury told NHL.com’s, Kevin Woodley.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

San Jose: Superstar Swedish defenseman Erik Karlsson says that he will not go to the 2022 Winter Olympics if the current quarantine rules stay the same.

Edmonton: Connor McDavid calls the potential three-to-five week quarantine “unsettling.

Winnipeg: After nine seasons with the Winnipeg Jets organization, Paul Maurice unexpectedly resigned from the organization. The Jets lost their first game without Maurice to the Washington Capitals.

Toronto: Maple Leaf’s forward Jason Spezza has had his six-game suspension for kneeing Jets defenseman Niel Pionk reduced down to four games.

Colorado: Avalanche prospect Oskar Olausson is excited for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships. Olausson was a 2021 first-round pick of the Avalanche and will play for Team Sweden.

Pittsburgh: The Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins got into two fights on Friday night. Zach-Aston Reese and Sam Lafferty dropped the mitts for the Penguins.

National Hockey Now: For live game highlights, postgame chats, and podcasts from the National Hockey Now family, check out the YouTube Channel for National Hockey Now!

Florida/Colorado: More bad news with the NHL and COVID-19. The Avalanche and Panthers join the Calgary Flames with teams who are currently on pause due to COVID-19 concerns. Both teams will be shut down until after the NHL’s Christmas break.

Washington: Nicklas Backstrom has entered COVID-19 protocols for the Washington Capitals. The team is now without three of their four regular centers in Backstrom, Dowd, and Kuznetsov.

Detroit: With Paul Maurice now leaving the Winnipeg Jets, Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill is now the second-longest serving coach in the NHL currently.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion.
Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

