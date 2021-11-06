Daily Wrap: Colliton Fired, McDavid Dazzles, Eichel to the Avalanche?

The Golden Knights continue to march across Canada as they are in the midst of a four-game road trip. Connor McDavid scored yet another beauty, the Islanders might look at the NHL trade market soon, and Jack Eichel thought he was going to be traded to the Avalanche.

I am sure it has flooded your timeline already, but here’s that McDavid goal one more time.

Golden Knights, NHL Trade Chatter, & NHL News

Vegas Hockey Now: The Golden Knights are set to take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight for the first time since last year’s Stanley Cup Playoff series. Marc-Andre Fleury, Shea Weber, Carey Price, Cole Caufield, Mark Stone, William Karlsson, Max Pacioretty, Corey Perry, and Alex Tuch mark the names of some of the players that were in last year’s series that will not play for either side tonight.

Sportsnet: After a horrendous one-win start and a sexual assault case that came to the public eye, the Chicago Blackhawks have made another big move Saturday as they have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton.

Colorado: Now a Vegas Golden Knight, there was a time where Jack Eichel let the NHL trade rumors get to his head and believed he was headed to Colorado.

Boston: The Golden Knights have scored zero powerplay goals as a team this year. Patrice Bergeron scored three in one game Thursday and is now on fire for the Boston Bruins.

Pittsburgh: The Penguins continue to take one step forward and two steps back with their injury concerns. Bryan Rust returned to practice Friday rocking a sweet new mustache nonetheless.

New York: The Islanders are still struggling with defensive depth as they have employed both Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene on the back end. Christian Arnold looks at four potential names the Islanders could look for on the NHL trade market.