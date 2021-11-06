Golden Knights Score TWO Powerplay Goals! Defeat Canadiens 5-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (6-5) played a solid game Saturday night and defeated the Montreal Canadiens (3-10) 5-2 and are now above .500. The Golden Knight’s powerplay finally broke free with two-powerplay goals. Robin Lehner played incredibly. Alex Pietrangelo and Jonathan Marchessault both scored as well.

Just ignore that first period.

In what was possibly one of the worst periods in Golden Knight’s history the team was utterly nonexistent, flat-footed, and looked unbelievably lazy. The Canadiens put up 20 shots on goal where the Golden Knights had one. This is the least amount of shot the Golden Knights have ever put up in a period in franchise history. Just look at the stats from after one.

Score: 2-0 MTL

Shots: 20-1 MTL

Shot Attempts: 33-5 MTL

Scoring Chances: 19-2 MTL

High Danger Chances: 8-0 MTL

Expected Goals: 2.07-0.01 MTL

Heat map… pic.twitter.com/IUnP0a8Ima — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) November 6, 2021

Constant turnovers from the defense allowed the Canadiens to score two goals in the first. Lehner did all he could to stop the onslaught. Nick Suzuki scored against his former team on the powerplay after a penalty to Nicolas Roy. Late in the period Tyler Toffoli scored his first even-strength goal of the season on a breakaway.

But this period was just a bump in the road to victory for the Golden Knights

Something was said in the locker room by my Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer that rallied the team to find their groove. They came out in the second period looking completely different and were able to generate offensive chances for once in the game.

Ben Chariot flipped a puck over the glass midway through the period and the Golden Knights found themselves on the powerplay. If the Golden Knights failed to score on the powerplay at all this game they would have set the record for longest powerplay drought to start a season with eleven games. Alex Pietrangelo had a different idea.

At long last, after numerous chances and dating back to the playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, the curse was lifted. With a new powerplay unit that featured the likes of Pietrangelo, Roy, Evgenii Dadonov, Shea Theodore, and Chandler Stephenson, the Golden Knights finally broke free.

The momentum of finally scoring on the powerplay propelled the Golden Knights to score two more goals in the period. Off of a scramble in front of the net Jonathan Marchessault scored his fifth goal of the season to tie the game.

Just when it seemed as if things couldn’t get any better for the Golden Knights Dylan Coghlan ripped home a point shot on the powerplay once more, giving his team the lead 3-2. The Golden Knight’s powerplay scored two goals tonight.

No, you are not dreaming.

Lehner continued to have a stellar game once more for the Golden Knights. It cannot be overstated just how important he is to this injury-ridden team. He finished the game with 36 saves on 38 shots. Incredible.

The Canadiens lacked urgency in the third period and the Golden Knights coasted into a victory. Two insurance goals were added thanks to the empty net. Chandler Stephenson, and later Brayden McNabb scored to give the Golden Knights a 5-2 lead.

Lehner got the primary assist on McNabb’s empty-net goal, the sixth point of his career.

Despite a horrendous start, the Vegas Golden Knights were able to come back, rally, and defeat the Montreal Canadiens by a demanding score of 5-2. They will face off against the Detroit Red Wings (5-5-2) tomorrow night in the second half of a back-to-back. The Red Wings played tonight as well and won in overtime against the Buffalo Sabres.

Puck drop for tomorrow is set for 3:00 pm local time.