Golden Knights Sign Zach Whitecloud to Six-Year Extension

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenseman Zach Whitecloud to a six-year $16.5 million contract extension that carries an AAV of $2,750,000. The announcement was made today by Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon. Whitecloud was set to be a pending restricted free agent this summer as he was coming off of his entry-level NHL contract.

Whitecloud has appeared in 72 career games for the Golden Knights after being brought in as a college free agent signing in March of 2018. In a combined 111 games played over the regular season and playoffs Whitecloud has 21 career NHL points.

The 24-year old Brandon Manitoba native made his NHL debut on April 5, 2018, against the Edmonton Oilers. Whitecloud has since proven to be a strong and reliable young defenseman for the Vegas Golden Knights. Whitecloud is currently on the IR for the Golden Knights out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

The Golden Knights now have four of their top defenseman locked up for next season as Whitecloud joins Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, and Alec Martinez assigned players. Brayden McNabb and Jake Bischoff are set to become unrestricted free agents this summer whereas Nicolas Hauge and Daniil Miriomanov will be restricted, free agents.

With this signing, the Golden Knights have just over $12 million in estimated cap space for the next offseason.