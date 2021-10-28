Connect with us

Golden Knights Sign Ben Hutton To One-Year Contract

7 hours ago

Ben Hutton, Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have made yet another defensive signing today as they have signed defenseman Ben Hutton to a one-year league minimum ($750,000) deal. Hutton prior to today was an NHL free agent that was left unsigned so far in the 2021-22 NHL season.

This signing comes just hours after the Golden Knights and general manager Kelly McCrimmon extended Zach Whitecloud to a six-year extension. 

With this announcement, Daniil Miromanov and Kaeden Korczak have both been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights. 

Ben Hutton is a 28-year old journeyman NHL defenseman who last played with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2020-21. He has played over 370 games played in six seasons in the NHL. His career-high in points came in his rookie season 2015-16 with the Vancouver Canucks. That year he also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship.

Hutton was originally drafted to the Canucks in the 2012 NHL Entry Level Draft in the 5th round, 147th overall. He played college hockey for the University of Maine.

With two defensive signing’s today the Vegas Golden Knights could be gearing up for a bigger move down the line. Frank Seravalli has reported increased chatter between the Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres regarding Jack Eichel.

