VHN Daily: Canucks make weird history; Stone hurt in loss

It must have been electric inside the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Sunday. The Seattle Kraken, playing its first-ever game, and against what will likely be its main rival, the Vancouver Canucks.

The Kraken rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win its debut, 5-3. It was reminiscent of 2017 when the Vegas Golden Knights traveled to Vancouver for their first-ever game and trounced the Canucks, 9-4. So the Canucks have the dubious distinction of having been on the losing end for not one but two expansion teams making their initial foray on the ice.

There was some weirdness too in San Jose as the Sharks split their team in two, took to the road in Vegas and Anaheim and came out of it with a split. The Sharks lost to the Ducks, 6-3, but had better luck on the Las Vegas Strip, beating the Golden Knights, 4-2. As a bonus, the Sharks also won a postgame shootout, 2-1 as the teams agreed beforehand to hold the “skills competition.”

All in all, a good day in the South Bay.

The loss was especially painful for Vegas as its captain Mark Stone took a puck to the side of his head in the first period and didn’t return. It was a scary moment as Stone stayed down on the ice for a couple of minutes after Brayden McNabb’s shot was deflected and caught Stone. He didn’t return, required some stitches and if there’s good news from the incident, coach Peter DeBoer said he didn’t believe the injury was serious. The Knights also lost McNabb and Shea Theodore to third-period injuries, the status of which was unknown after the game.

The Golden Knights have Monday off so we won’t know the availability of the trio for Tuesday’s preseason game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena until after the morning skate.

