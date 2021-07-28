Janmark Takes Pay Cut to Stay; Golden Knights Over Cap, AGAIN

Mattias Janmark will remain a Vegas Golden Knights winger. After surveying the frenetic NHL Free Agent market on Wednesday, the Golden Knights dished a one-year deal worth $2 million to keep Janmark around.

For Janmark, 28, it will be a slight pay cut from his previous one-year, $2.25 million deal he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks that expired last season. The Golden Knights acquired Janmark in a three-team deal at the NHL Trade Deadline. The San Jose Sharks acquired Janmark from Chicago for Nick DeSimone. Then Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon picked up Janmark for a fifth-round pick from San Jose.

“First and foremost, I made it clear that I wanted to be back in Vegas,” Janmark said. “I echoed that to management and the coaching staff in our end-of-year meetings. I was hopeful we’d be able to work something out and fortunately we did.”

Last season, the winger scored five points (1-4-5) in 15 regular-season games for the Golden Knights. He was more dynamic in the playoffs when he scored eight points (4-4-8) in 16 games as he filled third-line minutes.

A boarding hit by Ryan Graves on Janmark in Game 1 of the Round Two series against the Colorado Avalanche may have turned the series in the Golden Knights’ favor. Golden Knights tough guy Ryan Reaves exacted revenge but was suspended for two games. The Golden Knights rallied to win the last four games of the series.

The savings the Golden Knights enjoyed by dealing Vezina-winning goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and his $7 million contract are gone, again.

According to PuckPedia.com, the Vegas Golden Knights are about $1.7 million over the $81.5 million NHL salary cap, which means more players will go, and the NHL trade market won’t be quiet. The Golden Knights must be cap compliant before the regular season, and teams have been hesitant to accept salary.

McCrimmon received almost no trade compensation for Fleury, only a low-level minor leaguer. Other teams are asking for a high-draft pick or prospect to accept salary via trade.

Overall, Mattias Janmark scored 11 goals and 23 points in 56 games last season. In his five-year NHL career, he has 57 goals in 353 games.