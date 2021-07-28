Golden Knights Replace Fleury with Free Agent Backup Brossoit

After trading Vezina-winning goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Tuesday to the Chicago Blackhawks, GM Kelly McCrimmon said the team would look outside the organization for a backup goalie. It took less than 24 hours, and in the opening hour of unrestricted free agency, the Vegas Golden Knights signed goalie Laurent Brossoit to a two-year deal.

The deal weighs in at $4.65 million for two years ($2.325 AAV) but puts the Golden Knights in a spot they are far too accustomed to, right up against the salary cap. The Golden Knights have roughly $200,000 left in cap space.

However, McCrimmon still has RFAs Nolan Patrick and Dylan Coghlan.

Laurent Brossoit signed by Vegas for 2 years with $2.325M AAV. He is pretty good backup option. pic.twitter.com/uCXf2mEhU3 — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) July 28, 2021

Last season, the 27-year-old Brossoit was a solid backup option for the Winnipeg Jets behind starting goaltender Connor Hellebyuck. Brossoit appeared in 14 games with 11 starts. He posted a .918 save percentage with a 2.42 goals-against average.

Brossoit is one of the few pure-backup goaltenders in the league, embracing his role as the no. 2 goaltender. The net will belong to Lehner, and he will have Brossoit as a reliable partner when needed.

The Golden Knights are one of the few teams to have their roster all but complete for next season. Alec Martinez re-signed, officially on Wednesday morning, and solidified the defense.

Fleury was shipped out for cap space. McCrimmon acquired Dadonov for more offensive punch, and Brossoit is the new backup. But that does not mean McCrimmon and the Vegas Golden Knights are done making moves.

On Tuesday night, the NHL trade rumors linked the Golden Knights to Buffalo Sabres superstar center Jack Eichel. However, the cost was steep, including Nic Hague, Reilly Smith, a top prospect and a number one pick.

Brossoit is a larger goalie at 6-foot-3, 203 pounds, more like Lehner and less like Fleury. It’s the biggest payday of Broissoit’s career, as he made just $1.5 million last season. His .918 save percentage last season was a career-high.