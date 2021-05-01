Fleury Makes History Again as Golden Knights Beat Coyotes in OT 3-2

Marc-Andre Fleury moved into a tie for third place all-time with Roberto Luongo after recording his 489th career victory Saturday night as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in overtime.

Fleury finished the game with 19 saves on the night and helped the Golden Knights to their sixth win in eight games this season against the Coyotes.

Jonathan Marchessault scored the game-winner in overtime as a too many men penalty resulted in a Golden Knights power play. Alex Pietrangelo fed Marchessault for a one-timer from the left faceoff dot and he wired a shot under the right arm of Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Golden Grades

Goaltending – F

F for Fleury! Marc-Andre Fleury continues his historic season, moving into a tie for third place with his 489th career victory. Odds are good that before the end of the year he will be in sole possession of third place behind only Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur. Odds are he’d want that second goal against back, but he (and the VGK) will take the win.

Defense – B

A great first period with only three shots against was the best of the game, and the defense did its best to limit the Coyotes opportuities. A late penalty led to the game-tying goal, but the defense was good tonight for the most part.

Forwards – B

Good to see the early goal from William Karlsson that gave Vegas a kind bounce. Sometimes that’s what you need to let the air back out of your lungs after you’ve been holding it for so long. Missing Max Pacioretty for the third period and OT hurt, but Vegas found a way to get the win.

Special Teams – B+

The penalty kill finally gave up a goal, but the VGK power play won the game in OT so it all evens out.

The Takeaways

This was an important win, not only for the points but for how the VGK fought for it. Yes, they got a break on the OT penalty, but they weren’t perfect by any means tonight yet still found a way to win.

Discipline was a little lacking in the third period. Two bad penalties gave Arizona the momentum and eventual game-tying goal late. As long as this is a rare bump in the road and not a trend, that’s ok. But it can’t happen again.

Pacioretty hit Mark Stone with a tremendous pass to spring him for his 20th goal of the season, and Stone continues to provide in the big moments.

For Stone, it’s his 7th 20-goal season as a pro.

Vegas concludes the season series against Arizona with a 6-2 mark.