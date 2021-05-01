Vegas Golden Knights
Max Pacioretty Hurt Against Coyotes, Does Not Return
Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty suffered an apparent injury during Saturday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes and did not return.
According to the game’s official Time On Ice stats, Pacioretty’s last shift was at the end of the second period.
We will update the story when more information becomes available.
