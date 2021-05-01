Connect with us

Max Pacioretty Hurt Against Coyotes, Does Not Return

17 hours ago

Max Pacioretty Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty suffered an apparent injury during Saturday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes and did not return.

According to the game’s official Time On Ice stats, Pacioretty’s last shift was at the end of the second period.

Max Pacioretty Vegas Golden Knights

We will update the story when more information becomes available.

 

