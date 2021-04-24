Tomas Nosek, Nicolas Roy Injured In Win Over Ducks on Saturday

The Vegas Golden Knights lost two important forwards during the game on Saturday, as Tomas Nosek and Nicolas Roy left the game with separate issues and did not return.

Early in the first period Nosek seemed to either injure himself or re-aggravate a previous injury. He was in apparent discomfort as he left the ice less than five minutes into the first period after taking a draw in the neutral zone. He headed to the bench immediately and did not return.

For the game he finished with only 1:39 time on ice in three shifts.

It appears Roy injured himself in the second period, leaving the ice at the 5:27 mark of the second period and not returning to the game.

It made the Golden Knights lineup decision to go with seven defenseman and 11 forwards even more precarious, but fortunately the team never really suffered from it.

Following the game head coach Pete DeBoer did not have an update on either player for the media, saying he wouldn’t know anything tonight.

We will keep you updated once more information becomes available on either Tomas Nosek or Nicolas Roy.