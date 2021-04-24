History! Vegas Golden Knights Win Ninth Straight 5-1 Over Ducks

The Vegas Golden Knights made team history Saturday night, winning for the ninth straight time to set a new franchise record for consecutive victories 5-1 over the Anaheim Ducks.

Chandler Stephenson led the way with two goals and an assist. He scored the first two goals of the game, opening the scoring just 28 seconds into the opening frame after a bad giveaway in the Ducks zone. Stephenson scored on a stretch pass from Shea Theodore at 14:44 and the Golden Knights were off and running.

Will Carrier, William Karlsson and Theodore also scored in the win. Robin Lehner recorded the win with 23 saves on the night.

Golden Grades

Goaltending: A-

I think Robin Lehner is still getting comfortable if you can believe that. Tonight his game had the occasional adventure, be it handling the puck or finding a rebound. But he’s still keeping the puck out of the net and while it might not look fantastic, it’s still happening.

Defense: B

The VGK defense looked solid for two out of three periods, and maybe got a little out of sorts in the second period. But overall they’re still functioning at a high level and tonight running seven defensemen they looked better than they have any other game they’ve done that.

Forwards: B

Really happy to see Chandler Stephenson get two goals tonight. We always talk about Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty, but Stephenson’s development was incredibly important to this season. After trading away Paul Stastny in order to fit Alex Pietrangelo in under the cap, it was up to Stephenson or Cody Glass to make it happen. While I know the organization still looks forward to the day when Glass can be counted on as a true #1 center, Stephenson has been nothing short of fantastic. A good game for the forwards tonight.

The Takeaways

Shea Theodore recorded his third straight multi-point game tonight with a goal and an assist. It’s the longest such streak of his career.

It’s pretty incredible, but with the Vegas Golden Knights Robin Lehner has put together a 15-1-2 record with the team. He won all three of his starts with the team last year and tonight was his 12th win of the season.

Tomas Nosek appeared to either reaggravate an old injury or suffer a new one on a faceoff and did not return in the game. We will have more information when it becomes available.

Vegas has now won nine in a row for the first time in franchise history. The streak also ties the longest win streak by any team in the league this season.