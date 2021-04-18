Connect with us

Reilly Smith Misses Most of Third Period in 5-2 Win Over Anaheim Ducks

Reilly Smith Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith missed most of the third period on Sunday afternoon in a 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Smith skated a total of 12:34 in the game with no points and a minus-1 rating with one shot on goal.

Following the game, Vegas Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer was asked about an update on Smith’s condition and had the following to say:

“No update… I would say he’s day-to-day right now.”

Whether or not Reilly Smith will be able to play tomorrow night against the San Jose Sharks remains to be seen.

