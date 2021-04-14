Fleury Wins #485, Pacioretty Leads Offense as Golden Knights Beat Kings 6-2

Max Pacioretty led the Vegas Golden Knights with a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over the LA Kings on Wednesday night.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves for the win and recorded another milestone for the veteran netminder. Fleury is now all alone in fourth place all-time with 485 wins.

In all, six different Golden Knights scored in the game and 10 VGK players recorded at least a point.

Golden Grades

Goaltending: A-

Marc-Andre Fleury was solid and that’s really all that was asked of him. He kept the puck in front of him and recorded yet another win.

Defense: A

I liked the D in this game, even though for a time the Kings were out-shooting the Golden Knights. Not only were they active as usual on the offensive end, but really did a nice job blocking shots and keeping chances to the outside. The Kings never really got much going on offense and the Vegas D is a huge reason why.

Forwards: A

I think the bottom six were great tonight and really deserve some recognition. They worked hard all night and generated quite a few chances. In fact, across the boards the forwards were much better tonight at establishing zone time and generating not only off the rush but also from those times they spend hemming the Kings in their own zone for what seemed like minutes at a time. A very good outing.

Special Teams: C-

Only one power play each way, and the Kings scored on theirs.

The Takeaways:

I really liked the third line tonight. Tomas Nosek, Alex Tuch and newcomer Mattias Janmark looked good and were very involved in the game tonight. Tuch in particular seemed to have wings on his skates. Janmark looked comfortable much more quickly than I thought he might. It’s good to see this unit gel rather quickly, especially given the injuries to Keegan Kolesar and Ryan Reaves.

Tuch is up to 15 goals this year and ranks second on the team in that department. He has an outside shot at matching his career-best total of 20 in the 2018-19 season.

Max Pacioretty had a goal and two assists in the game, and his goal was the product of a seriously funky bounce on a dump in that eluded Kings starter Jonathan Quick. He’s now averaging a point-per-game this season.

This was one of those games where you expected the Golden Knights to show that they’re the better team and they did from the opening puck drop. This was one of the most convincing games of the season for the VGK, and hopefully shows them rounding into shape at just the right time.