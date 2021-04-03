Tom’s Daily: Three Questions for VGK; NHL Trade Deadline Primer; more

Tom’s Daily: Three questions the Vegas Golden Knights must answer right now; an NHL trade deadline primer for all 31 teams; COVID-19 hitting Canadian teams hard while US teams starting to get vaccinated; more.

VGK

There’s always a lot of questions surrounding the NHL trade deadline, which this year falls on April 12 at 3 pm ET. Here are three important ones for the Vegas Golden Knights to answer before we get there. (VegasHockeyNow)

NHL

The Calgary Flames are quickly becoming sellers and that could change the landscape at the NHL trade deadline. (Sportsnet)

While US-based NHL teams are beginning to receive vaccinations (VGK among them) Canadian teams are getting knocked around hard by the virus. The Vancouver Canucks are the latest example with the virus hitting eight players and a staff member at last count. (Edmonton Sun) The Canucks themselves are worried about the rise in variants, which could make the outbreak even worse. (Sportsnet)

Here’s a primer for all 31 NHL teams as we near the deadline. (ESPN)

Hockeyverse

It’s been a long journey for Dampy Brar, but now he’s giving back to the sport he loves by teaching hockey to the Asian-American community. (Sportsnet)

For the college hockey fans, here’s a preview of the Frozen Four, which this year features three Minnesota teams. (USCHO.com)