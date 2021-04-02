Tom’s Daily: Stephenson Suspended; Reaves Still Out; More

Tom’s Daily: Chandler Stephenson suspended for elbowing; Ryan Reaves still out, named to 40 Under 40 in Vegas; Vegas Golden Knights get shootout point against Minnesota Wild; more.

VGK

The Vegas Golden Knights ended up with a shootout point last night against the Minnesota Wild, and our Tom Callahan had some post-game thoughts on both ends of the ice. (VegasHockeyNow)

Chandler Stephenson has been suspended by the NHL for an elbowing incident in Wednesday’s game against the LA Kings. (VegasHockeyNow)

Ryan Reaves wasn’t quite ready to return from his lower-body injury for last night’s game against the Wild, but he has been named to a 40 Under 40 list in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Sun)

NHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the most resurgent teams in the NHL, and the players are giving full credit to coach Mike Sullivan. (PittsburghHockeyNow)

Could the San Jose Sharks actually make the playoffs? If it’s going to happen, a few things need to fall into place. (SanJoseHockeyNow)

The Vancouver Canucks are on pause through April 6 due to COVID-19. (Sportsnet)

Hockeyverse

The three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award have been named. (HobeyBaker.com)

Time to start thinking about the draft! Craig Button has released his Top 75 draft prospects list. (TSN)