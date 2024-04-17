Golden Knights Playoff Picture Will Be Fuzzy Until Final Game

The Vegas Golden Knights’ move into third place in the Pacific Division Tuesday didn’t bring their postseason into focus

It’s just as fuzzy and unsettled as it was last week.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights clubbed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 to take a one point lead over the Los Angeles Kings for the third place spot. But that race won’t be settled until the final day of the NHL season on Thursday. The Golden Knights are home to face the Anaheim Ducks and the Kings are home to meet the Blackhawks.

If the Golden Knights win they earn third place. If the Golden Knights pick up one point, and the Kings win, the Kings move into third because they lead in the tiebreaker (regulation wins).

Even if Vegas secures third, their opponent is still unclear. But the Golden Knights could have some clarity tonight.

Dallas is home to play St. Louis tonight. If the Stars pick up even one point in that game, they earn the No. 1 seed. That would mean they will play the No. 2 wild card team. That is going to be Vegas or Los Angeles, depending on what happens Thursday. The team that finished third is going to play the Edmonton Oilers.

The Golden Knights are 19-0-0 when leading entering the third period at home. #VegasBorn — VGK Communications (@VGK_PR) April 17, 2024

Golden Knights 3-0 vs. Dallas

However, if the Blues beat Dallas in regulation, the Vancouver Canucks could earn the No. 1 seed by winning at Winnipeg Thursday. The Canucks have the tiebreaker over Dallas.

Hence, as of this writing, Vegas could play either Edmonton, Dallas or Vancouver in the first round.

Vegas 1-1-1 against Edmonton, 3-0 against Dallas and 1-2 against Vancouver. One of those losses to Vancouver came nine days ago.

The good news for the VGK is Mark Stone is practicing and the team seems to be peaking at an opportune time. They have won three in a row, and have outscored opponents 14-6 in those wins. Goalie Logan Thompson looked sharp in Tuesday’s win.