Golden Knights Playoff Update: Would You Rather Play Oilers or Stars?

The Los Angeles Kings’ 3-1 Monday night loss to the Minnesota Wild has opened the door wide for the Golden Knights to finish third in the Pacific Division.

You be the judge whether that’s the best place for Vegas.

If the Golden Knights win their final two games, they finish third regardless of what the Kings do in their final game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. The Golden Knights’ last two games are home tonight and Thursday against the Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks.

If the Kings fall to the Blackhawks in regulation, all Vegas needs is one win in its final two games.

Should Vegas finish third, it would likely play the Edmonton Oilers, although the Oilers still have an outside chance to pass Vancouver to win the division. The Canucks would have to lose their final two games (Calgary, at Winnipeg) in regulation and Edmonton would have to win its final two games.

Even matchup?

The Golden Knights are 1-1-1 against the Oilers this season. Vegas’ one regulation loss to Connor McDavid and Co. came six days ago. The Oilers beat Vegas 5-1 in Edmonton. Zach Hyman scored his 53rd goal for Edmonton. Adin Hill was in the Vegas net.

If the Oilers win the division and Vegas finishes third, it would play the Canucks in the first round. The Canucks would have the home ice-advantage

Should the Kings retain their third-place position, the Golden Knights will be the second wild card team (No. 8 seed). They likely will face the Dallas Stars. The Stars need to earn one point in their final game against the St. Louis Blues to guarantee the top seed.

Maybe the No. 8 seed is the best place for Vegas. The Griffins are 3-0 against Dallas this season.

The Golden Knights have won two in a row, including the come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche. Tomas Hertl scored his second goal for Vegas in his fourth games. Adin Hill was in goal for Vegas in that game as he readies himself for the postseason.