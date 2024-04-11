Hanifin Signs Long-Term Deal: What’s Left for Marchessault?

The Vegas Golden Knights continue to collect big contracts like your mother collects house plants, signing defenseman Noah Hanifin to an eight-year deal worth $7.35 million per season.

Vegas now has eight players on the roster earning $5 million or more next season. Seven of those players have multiple years left. The Golden Knights will have $42.5 million committed to Jack Eichel ($10 million), Mark Stone ($9.5 million), Alex Pietrangelo ($8.8 million), Tomas Hertl ($6.75 million) and Hanifin ($7.35 million).

According to Capfriendly.com, the Vegas Golden Knights have 18 players under contract for next season for $86.03 million. That leaves them $1.46 million in remaining cap to complete their 23-person roster under the projected $87.5 million cap ceiling.

The Hanifin deal comes in slightly below the projections of what he could have received on the open market. The Massachusetts native is a 27-year-old two-way defensemen who has 13 goals and 44 points this season. He has never had a 50-point season. On the open market, he may have received an $8 million offer.

Where’s The Love for Marchessault?

The question that fans are asking is what does that mean for Jonathan Marchessault who leads this team with 41 goals. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Other veterans at the end of their contracts include defenseman Alec Martinez, plus forwards William Carrier, Chandler Stephenson, Anthony Mantha and Michael Amadio. Mantha was brought in as a rental player, but the others are veteran contributors.

At 33, Marchessault can’t expect a long-term deal. But he is a durable player who has scored 99 goals over the past three seasons. He’s coming off a contract with a $5 million average yearly salary. It’s certainly not unreasonable for Marchessault to want a raise on a short-term. A contending looking for scoring might give him a bigger number on a short-term deal.

The Golden Knights have a history of using long-term injured reserve contracts to fit other players under their salary cap. If they intend to make a run at re-signing Marchessault, they will have to swing a trade or two. Martinez will be 37 this summer and the Golden Knights may feel it’s time to move on. They have depth on defense. Stephenson is a valuable performer coming off a contract paying him $2.75 million. He will have multiple suitors if he tests the free agent marketplace. Amadio is a role player who can probably be-resigned.