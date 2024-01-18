Every Point Matters: Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights are in the midst of a 5-9 run and things will not get any easier with the New York Rangers coming to town.

The Rangers have 58 points which leads the Metro Division. If there is a positive in tonight’s game, it is the first game of the West Coast road trip for the Rangers and they last played two days ago against the Seattle Kraken. Jetlag and fatigue could be important factors in tonight’s game.

The Rangers had a recent four-game losing streak and their last road victory game Dec. 30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Golden Knights fans can expect a welcome-back video for goaltender Jonathan Quick, however, Igor Shesterkin is the likely starter for the Rangers. Shesterkin is 18-10-0 with a 2.80 GAA and .904 SV%.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 60 points (27 goals). Defensemen Kaapo Kakko returned from injury Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken and joins defensemen Adam Fox on the strong Rangers’ blue line.

As always, the Golden Knights’ lineup is a moving target that is hard to hit. Michael Amadio will join a long list of injured players who will not be available tonight in Jack Eichel, Adin Hill, William Karlsson, Shea Theodore, Tobias Bjornfot, William Carrier, and Ben Hutton. Amadio has an upper-body injury and it is not known who will be replacing him in tonight’s lineup. Grigori Denisenko or Jonas Rondbjerg are potential replacements.

Adin Hill participated in the morning skate on Thursday and could return as soon as Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Brendan Brisson made his NHL debut Monday against the Nashville Predators and looks to have an impact on tonight’s game. Mark Stone had a hat trick Monday against the Predators. Jonathan Marchessault added an empty-net goal. Can anyone besides the top line of Stone, Chandler Stephenson, and Pavel Dorofeyev contribute offensively?

Logan Thompson is on a nice run giving up three or fewer goals in five of his last seven starts after giving up four or greater goals in four of his five previous starts.

The magic number is two goals given up. If the Golden Knights can give up two or fewer goals, they have a good chance of winning. The Golden Knights want to avoid track meet style of games that feature seven or more goals. With all the injuries, the Golden Knights are not in a spot to trade an elevated number of high-danger chances. Boring hockey can be winning hockey as the Golden Knights try to improve on their 5-9 record over their last 14 games.

How to watch

Time: 7:00 P.M. PST.

TV: Vegas 34

Stream: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340