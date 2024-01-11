Breaking: Stone and Eichel Leave Thursday’s Game

The year of injuries continues for the Vegas Golden Knights. Mark Stone and Jack Eichel both left Thursday’s game during the second period.

Eichel lost his skate blade on what seemed to be a harmless play. Multiple teammates helped Eichel to the bench. After Eichel got his skate blade changed, he had to be helped to the locker room and had a hard time placing weight on his right leg.

Below is the video of Eichel getting injured. It appears he went to push off and his left leg buckled.

Eichel returned to the bench with two minutes remaining in the second period and took multiple shifts.

Here's where Jack Eichel initially lost his skate blade and labored off the ice a little bit#VegasBorn https://t.co/QQK0a2SqPf pic.twitter.com/okPv3zg1z9 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) January 12, 2024

Stone was seen being assisted down the tunnel not long after Eichel’s injury.

It was nearly a year to the day in which Stone suffered a back injury that forced him to miss nearly three months of games.

Stone and Eichel join a long list of injuries to the Golden Knights that includes Shea Theodore, Adin Hill, and William Karlsson.

Stone and Eichel’s injuries occurred with the score tied 0-0 against the Boston Bruins. Coach Bruce Cassidy briefly utilized the team’s last 10 healthy forwards for five minutes in the second period.

We will see what coach Cassidy has to say after the game.