Gutsy OT Win For the Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins

The Vegas Golden Knights were busy making roster changes for the second night in a row. Logan Thompson returned after fighting an illness yesterday. Isaiah Saville backed up Thompson which meant Jiri Patera may have sustained an injury against the Colorado Avalanche.

The first period of tonight’s game was similar to the first period of last night’s game against the Avalanche. The Golden Knights had their fair share of chances including a few high-danger chances. Jeremy Swayman gave up multiple rebounds directly to Golden Knights players but was able to keep the puck out of the net.

The Bruins took control of the game for the second half of the first period and Thompson was able to keep the game scoreless.

The Golden Knights had an extended powerplay with a short two-man advantage and failed to capitalize.

The second period did not feature any scoring. But Golden Knights fans got a major scare when Jack Eichel and Mark Stone left the ice within minutes of each other.

Eichel lost a skate blade and had to be assisted to the bench. It is hard to if and when Eichel suffered an injury during the sequence. It looked like he may have had trouble pushing off his left leg just before falling.

Here's where Jack Eichel initially lost his skate blade and labored off the ice a little bit#VegasBorn https://t.co/QQK0a2SqPf pic.twitter.com/okPv3zg1z9 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) January 12, 2024

Stone’s injury is a little bit more of a mystery. Cameras picked up Stone hobbling down the tunnel with the assistance of the medical staff.

Credit coach Bruce Cassidy and the Golden Knights for keeping it together.

Stone returned to the bench and took shifts during the third period.

Who else but Eichel? The Golden Knights got their first powerplay goal of the night. Martinez worked a pass across the ice to Marchessault who fed a perfect pass to Eichel. All Eichel had to do was make contact with the puck to get it behind Jeremy Swayman.

The Bruins responded five minutes later to tie the game. Matt Grzelcyk fired a shot from the point through traffic that beat Thompson.

Overtime was needed to find a winner.

Eichel won the opening faceoff of overtime and the Bruins never touched the puck. The Bruins stopped following the puck and Stone took advantage. Pietrangelo went down the middle uncovered and Stone found him with a nice pass. All Pietrangelo had to do was make contact with the puck to secure an important two points for the Golden Knights.

“I needed that one. That’s a good pass by Stone to thread the needle.” Pietrangelo on the game-winning goal. “That’s why he (Stone) gets paid he does. Easy for me to tap that in.”

“I think Pietrangelo and Martinez deserve a lot of credit.” Coach Cassidy on the leadership getting the team through tough times. “Jack scoring big goals and bringing his 200-foot game every night.”

Next up is a matchup Saturday night against the Calgary Flames in Vegas.

Scoring Summary

First Period

No scoring

Second Period

No scoring

Third Period

Eichel (PPG) from Marchessault and Martinez 7:01

Grzelcyk from Frederic, 12:18

Overtime

Pietrangelo from Stone and Eichel, 0:46