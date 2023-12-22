Golden Knights; Hutton Extended, Hill to IR

The Swiss Army knife of the Vegas Golden Knights defense, Ben Hutton, received a two-year extension worth $975,000 AAV through the 2025-26 season. Hutton has been commonly used as the seventh defenseman for the Golden Knights. Injuries to Alec Martinez, Shea Theodore, Zach Whitecloud, Nic Hague, and Alex Pietrangelo have allowed Hutton to appear in 28 of 34 games this season. Hutton appeared in 31 games last season for the Golden Knights.

Hutton has eight points (one goal) this season and 29 points in his three seasons with the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights placed Adin Hill on injured reserve after he sustained an injury in Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators. It appeared Hill’s leg locked up, or that something happened to prevent him from making a save early in the game. Hill wasted no time removing himself from the game.

The earliest Hill may return is after the Christmas break against the Anaheim Ducks.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon expressed confidence preseason about the prospects of Jiri Patera being the team’s third goaltender. “It was interesting last year, we had no goaltending injuries for 54 or 55 games, and then we had a number of them. This year we got Logan and Adin coming in healthy, feeling at the top of their game. We did get a chance to evaluate Jiri Patera in NHL games. Of course, you get to see the players in the American Hockey League. When you get a chance, whether it was Pavel Dorofeyev, Kaedan Korczak, Brayden Pachal. The guys that get to come up and play NHL games. It really helps paint a picture in your mind of what their capabilities and potential might be. I think we liked what we saw with Jiri and he’s the No. 3 goalie in our situation and if we had an injury, he’d be called on.”