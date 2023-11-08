VHN Exclusive with Shea Theodore

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore is on the path to a career-best season. The 28-year-old has 12 points through 13 games in the new season for a point-per-game pace of 92.3% Theodore’s best season came in 2021-22 when he had 52 points although his best point-per-game pace was 79.2% in the 2020-21 season.

Vegas Hockey Now’s Chris Gawlik had an exclusive one-on-one with Theodore after Tuesday’s practice.

The Golden Knights have picked off right where they left off starting the season 11-1-1. “With how last year went, we know what it takes to go all the way. A lot of guys took pride in their summers.” Theodore on there being no signs of a Stanley Cup hangover or localized Vegas flu. “Guys are coming into camp healthy and refreshed.” Theodore also mentioned the team’s fitness testing was up.

Theodore has played 497 games as a Golden Knight. Brayden McNabb is the only defenseman on the roster who has played more games as a Golden Knight with 514 games. Theodore and McNabb have spent their lion’s share of games on the same defensive pairing. “It’s been awesome, I live a couple of houses down from him.” Theodore on his chemistry with McNabb. “Our chemistry is definitely there and I think we’ve been playing pretty good hockey for the most part.”

Theodore has developed a strong scoring touch over the years. “I was drafted in the Western League as a defenseman. We never had the best teams growing up. If we were down a goal, I’d go play forward. If we were up, I’d play defense.” Theodore had 228 points in 279 career games with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League.

Who did Theodore model his game after? “Mike Green. He was an offensive defenseman, I kinda just watched his game a little bit.” Green had 538 points in 956 NHL games.

Does Theodore feel he has an active player that his game compares to? “I don’t know, that’s for you guys with the microphone to figure out.” Challenge accepted. Theodore has similar speed and offensive instincts to Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Adam Fox of the New York Rangers and Theodore are great at holding the blue line. Theodore and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks have the ability to carry the puck for longer periods of time in the offensive zone to create scoring chances. Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators and Theodore have scored their share of highlight-reel goals.

Theodore is currently on pace for a 75-point season which could warrant Norris Trophy consideration. “Obviously that would be cool.” Theodore when asked about the importance of Norris consideration. “Right now I’m focusing on my own game and the team game. If you’re winning championships, that’s the most important thing. I’m just trying to stay consistent on top of my game.”

DraftKings had Theodore 150-1 to win the Norris prior to the start of the season and his odds have dropped to 50-1.

Theodore is on the verge of having a special season if he can remain healthy.