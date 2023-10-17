First Test: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars Preview

The Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars tonight at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2 in last season’s Western Conference Final. Stars captain Jamie Benn was suspended two games for cross-checking Golden Knights captain Mark Stone in game three of the Western Conference Final.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer is 2-0 in regular season games in T-Mobile Arena since being fired from the Golden Knights after the 2021-22 season.

On paper, this seems like the first true test for the Golden Knights this season. However, it is worth noting that the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 the day after the Golden Knights defeated the Ducks 4-1.

About the Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points): The good times continue to roll for last year’s Stanley Cup champion who won each of their first three games of the new season by a score of 4-1. The Golden Knights have not trailed in a meaningful hockey game dating back to game three of the Stanley Cup Final.

Brett Howden returns to the lineup and will most likely be on a line with William Karlsson and Mike Amadio. William Carrier is a game-time decision after practicing in a non-contact jersey on Monday. Jonas Rondbjerg was sent to the Henderson Silver Knights on Monday which raises the likelihood of Carrier playing tonight. Alec Martinez returned to the ice on Tuesday in a non-contact jersey. Alex Pietrangelo has not practiced since taking a puck to the helmet against the San Jose Sharks last week. Zach Whitecloud remains out on LTIR.

Expected lines

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Cotter-Stephenson-Stone

Howden-Karlsson-Amadio

Carrier-Roy-Kolesar

McNabb-Theodore

Hague- Korczak

Hutton-Pachal

Hill-Thompson

Golden Knights to watch: Jack Eichel is off to a fast start with four points in three games. Mike Amadio has just one goal this season but doing everything right on the ice. It is a matter of time until the third line accounts for two or three goals in a big game. Adin Hill is in line to make his second consecutive start in goal.

Stars to watch: Jake Oettinger went 37-11-11 last season with a .919 save percentage. The Golden Knights solved Oettinger in last season’s Western Conference Final. Will Benn have to answer for his actions on Stone last year? Keegan Kolesar has had fights in consecutive games. Matt Duchene was signed by the Stars after the Nashville Predators bought out his remaining contract. The 32-year-old enters the 2023-24 season with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove.

Key storyline: Local sportsbooks have this game at -110 on both sides meaning it is a toss-up. The Golden Knights get Howden and Carrier back for tonight’s game but will be without Pietrangelo. It is hard to envision a game the middle of October having a playoff atmosphere. But the temperature will definitely be up a few degrees from last week’s home games.

Expect an evenly matched game with plenty of physicality that may need overtime to be settled.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 7:30 p.m. PST.

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340