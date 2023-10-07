Golden Knights: Balancing Enjoying the Moment and Preparing for Season

The Vegas Golden Knights have a busy week coming up. The team will get their championship rings at a private event on Sunday. Monday the team will be honored during the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Tuesday will be incredibly hectic. The team will have a pregame skate in the morning, gold carpet arrivals at 3:30 p.m., banner raising at 7:30 p.m., and play their first game against the Seattle Kraken shortly after.

This is a tough spot for players and coaches. Everyone wants to enjoy all the special moments that accompany being a Stanley Cup Champion. But it is also time to get back to work.

Vegas Hockey Now’s Chris Gawlik spent Friday’s players and coach availability asking about the balance of enjoying the outside activities this week while preparing to start the season.

Coach Bruce Cassidy wants the players to “stay in the moment” as they enjoy the activities leading up to Tuesday’s home-opener. It is important for the players to take the time to enjoy being Stanley Cup champions. Cassidy is comfortable with the players thinking about winning a Stanley Cup as well. Most players stick with the “we will take it one game at a time and not get too far ahead” path when being asked about winning a Stanley Cup. Cassidy is good with the players acknowledging the big picture as long as they do not allow it to become a distraction.

Jack Eichel is taking the approach of enjoying winning the Stanley Cup until the puck drops. “As soon as the puck drops, last season is over with,” Eichel on balancing this week’s events and preparing.

Adin Hill feels it’s “pretty simple” to balance this week’s events and preparing for the season.

There is one major thing in the corner of the Golden Knights players and coaches. This is Vegas. A city filled with distractions. Many of the players have found ways to deal with the distractions Vegas has to offer for five years or longer. Of course winning the Stanley Cup is a different type of distraction.

As Hill and Eichel eluded to, once the banner is up and the puck drops, it is time to move on from being Stanley Cup champions.