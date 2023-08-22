Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Road Trip; Cale Makar Ranked Best Defenseman

The Annual Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip started off in Reno on Monday. The day opened up with the Vegas Golden Knights NHL Learn to Play program. The road trip continues with stops in Boise, Idaho; Bozeman, Montana; and Ogden Utah.

All four stops on the road trip fall in the Golden Knights television distribution territory through Scripps Sports.

Speaking of watching Golden Knights games; the team announced a deal with ViewLift to stream their games all season long.

NHL Network: The NHL Network released its list of the top 20 defensemen. Shea Theodore came in at No. 20 while Alex Pietrangelo came in at No. 9. Cale Makar was on top with Adam Fox at No. 2 and Miro Heiskanen at No. 3.

LA Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings had 104 points last season which was good for third place in the Pacific Division. The Edmonton Oilers eliminated the Kings in the first round of the playoffs. What are some notable concerns for the Kings heading into next season?

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens had a busy summer of trades. How did each of their trades grade? Jeff Petry was involved in the Erik Karlsson trade and immediately flipped to the Detroit Red Wings. One of those trades graded well and one was a borderline fail.

Washington Hockey Now: Anthony Mantha is in the final year of a four-year, $22.8 million contract. Mantha missed 60 games over the last two seasons with the Washington Capitals. Dependability and scoring need to improve dramatically for Mantha if he wishes for his next contract to be like his current one.