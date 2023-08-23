Daily Nuggets: MacKinnon’s Over/Under; Sharks Power Play Concerns

The Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip made its next stop at the Idaho IceWorld. Logan Thompson and Deryk Engelland did a meet and greet and skated with fans. Golden Knights fans were holding their breath as they watched Thompson play soccer with a swarm of youngsters on the ice.

Lexus of Las Vegas displayed a new World Champions Car in Downtown Summerlin today. Which lucky Golden Knight will get to drive that to each game next season?

Colorado Hockey Now: Nathan MacKinnon had a career-best 111 points last season in just 71 games. Oddsmakers feel this was not a fluke as most houses have MacKinnon’s over/under at 110 points. If MacKinnon can play 75 or more games, the over seems like the play. MacKinnon has played 75 or more games just once in his 10-year career. The under feels like the play.

San Jose Hockey Now: Erik Karlsson had 27 power-play points last season. Karlsson is now a Pittsburgh Penguin. How will the San Jose Sharks make up for those lost points? Can the 25th-best power-play unit improve in Karlsson’s absence?

Carolina Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes had high hopes last year. Like the rest of the Eastern Conference, they ran into the red-hot Florida Panthers. Teuvo Teravainen, Jack Drury, and Andrei Svechnikov have plenty to prove. The Hurricanes are among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup next season. Teravainen, Drury, and Svechnikov need to have great seasons to give the Hurricanes a shot at winning the Stanley Cup.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers are not projected to do very well in the 2023-24 season. Unfortunately, none of the Flyers made the NHL Network’s top-20 defensemen, forwards, or centers.