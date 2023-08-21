Breaking: Golden Knights to Stream Games Through ViewLift

The Vegas Golden Knights announced a multi-year partnership with ViewLift to stream all locally broadcast games on major devices in the team’s region on Monday. The deal with ViewLift compliments the team’s previous agreement with Scripps Sports. Golden Knights games will be broadcasted free locally on KMCC-TV channel 34.

ViewLift will stream games on the web, iOS and Android devices, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Vizio, and Xbox.

ViewLift has an existing partnership with NHL, including the Washington Capitals.

“Our alliance with ViewLift and Scripps Sports enables our fans throughout the region to enjoy the action on whatever device they choose and from wherever they are,” said Vegas Golden Knights team president and CEO, Kerry Bubolz.

The Golden Knights are placing emphasis on ensuring easy accessibility for fans to view the Golden Knights in the region.

The Golden Knights TV deal with AT&T SportsNet ended last season.