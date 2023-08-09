Daily Nuggets: Thompson, Hill Bring Cup to Calgary; Wilson New Face of Capitals

Vegas Golden Knights goaltenders Logan Thompson and Adin Hill brought the Stanley Cup to Calgary on Tuesday. Thompson and Hill played minor hockey in Calgary. Hundreds of fans lined up for pictures with the goaltending duo and of course, the Stanley Cup. Thompson and Hill asked for a $5 donation to the Alberta Children’s Foundation in exchange for a signed 5×7 signed photo.

Carolina Hockey Now: The Erik Karlsson trade is old news now. The Hurricanes missed out on landing the 33-year-old defenseman. Salary retention was rumored to be the issue to Karlsson ending up in Carolina. The Sharks retained $1.5 million of Karlsson’s $11.5 million AAV for the next four seasons.

Washington Hockey Now: Tom Wilson started his career with the Washington Capitals in 2013 and may retire there eight years down the road. Wilson signed a seven-year, $45.5 million extension last week that starts in the 2024-25 season. Will Wilson replace Alex Ovechkin as the face of the franchise once he retires?

Boston Hockey Now: Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins went to arbitration. The award was a one-year, $3.47 million contract. Arbitration can be a tricky sheet of ice to navigate. The team usually throws a lowball offer to the player. The player shoots for the stars with what they feel they are worth. Swayman said he was grateful for going through arbitration and could not be happier to be a Boston Bruin.

Chicago Hockey Now: Matt Dumba signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes. How will that affect the Central Division? The Coyotes are full of young talent in Matias Maccelli, Logan Cooley, and Clayton Keller. Dumba brings 10 years of NHL experience to the Coyotes. Arizona could be a fun team to watch next season.