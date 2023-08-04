Daily Nuggets: Blame Canada; Sergachev Clarifies Comments

Hockey players are the toughest athletes on the planet. Fear is not an option for those wishing to pursue an NHL career. Defensemen Radko Gudas is one of the toughest players in the NHL. Forward Ryan O’Reilly played 1,042 of his career 1,066 games for American teams. O’Reilly needed 24 games to know that he didn’t want to return to play for another Canadian team. Gudas and O’Reilly chose to play in markets that they feel have less stress from the media and fans. Are the Canadian media and fans to blame for players not wishing to play north of the border?

Defensemen Mikhail Sergachev clarified comments that received a false translation from an interview he did with Sport24. The perception was that Sergachev called out Toronto Maple Leafs fans and players after they advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Sergachev did not see the reason for the Maple Leafs fans to over-celebrate their advancing to the second for the first time in nearly two decades.

Forward Kevin Fiala had a solid first season with the Los Angeles Kings. Fiala appeared in 69 games while logging 72 points. JFreshHockey on X (X is the artist formerly known as Twitter) ranks Fiala as the second-best 5v5 playmaker in the league following Mitch Marner of the Maple Leafs.

The Philadelphia Flyers do not have much to look forward to for the next couple of years. Prospect Matvei Michkov is what the Flyers are looking forward to. Michkov is a few years away from joining the Flyers as he finishes his contract in the KHL. All Flyers fans can do is wait and watch highlights of Michkov playing the KHL.