Daily Nuggets: Bergeron Calls it a Career

Center Patrice Bergeron has called it quits after 1,294 regular season games and 170 playoff games. In 19 NHL seasons, Bergeron finished on the “minus” side of “plus / minus” just once. Bergeron won the Frank J. Selke Trophy six times which is awarded to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. It is difficult to look at Bergeron as a defensive center as he logged 1,168 points in 1,464 career games. Bergeron will go down as one of the best two-way players to ever play the game.

The Atlantic Division could have up to seven playoff-contending teams in the 2023-24 season. Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman recognizes the challenges of playing in the Atlantic and has been loading up. The Red Wings will have salary cap space available to pursue unrestricted free agents after the 2023-24 season. How much longer will it take “Hockey Town” to return to the playoffs?

From 1997 to 2007, no one wanted to go to the United Center to see the Chicago Blackhawks play. Former owner Bill Wirtz refused to show home games on local television and generations of potential Blackhawks fans were ignored. Rocky Wirtz took over as owner of the Blackhawks after his father’s passing in 2007. Home games were immediately shown on television and the rebuilding of the franchise was underway. It was tough to land a ticket to see the Blackhawks play from 2008 to 2018. Rocky passed away on Tuesday at the age of 70.

The Arizona Coyotes are in shambles. They play in a college hockey rink and no major city in Arizona wants to take the Coyotes in. Success could help the Coyotes find a new home in Arizona, or outside of Arizona. How far are the Coyotes from being Stanley Cup contenders?