Golden Knights: Battle For Vegas Details

The 4th Annual Battle for Vegas Charity Softball Game takes place this Saturday at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin. Below is important information about the game and player appearances at the B4V Fan Fest.

The B4V Fan Fest takes place Friday and Saturday at the Lawn at Downtown Henderson. Fan Fest is a free event, however, wristbands are available for purchase to participate in select inflatable games. A $10 wristband gives access to all sports inflatables (excludes an 88-foot inflatable obstacle course) and a $15 wristband gives access to all sports inflatables. A $15 wristband must be purchased to be eligible for attending a player appearance.

Wristbands may be purchased here.

Schedule of player appearances for Fan Fest.

The Battle for Vegas Celebrity Softball Game will be at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m., home run derby at 7 p.m., softball game at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Knights defeated the Raiders 27-20 in last year’s game that featured a bench-clearing brawl, home runs, and a Jack Eichel cartwheel. Tickets are sold out for the Celebrity Softball Game, however, more tickets may be released leading up to the game here.