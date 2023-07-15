Connect with us

Golden Knights Sign 2023 First-Round Pick David Edstrom

9 hours ago

The Vegas Golden Knights signed their 2023 first-round draft pick David Edstrom to a three-year entry-level contract. Edstrom was selected 32nd and most recently played with Frolunda HC Nationell teams in Sweden.

The forward had 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) last season the Frölunda HC Nationell teams.

Edstrom fits the mold of a big-bodied two-way center that passes well and covers passing lanes well.

