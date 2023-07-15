Golden Knights Draft
Golden Knights Sign 2023 First-Round Pick David Edstrom
The Vegas Golden Knights signed their 2023 first-round draft pick David Edstrom to a three-year entry-level contract. Edstrom was selected 32nd and most recently played with Frolunda HC Nationell teams in Sweden.
The forward had 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) last season the Frölunda HC Nationell teams.
Edstrom fits the mold of a big-bodied two-way center that passes well and covers passing lanes well.
Subscribe
Login
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Get VHN in your Inbox
VHN on Facebook
Vegas Team & Cap Info
Golden Knights Draft9 hours ago
Golden Knights Sign 2023 First-Round Pick David Edstrom
Uncategorized14 hours ago
What Did Golden Knights Coach Bruce Cassidy Learn While in Boston?
Vegas Golden Knights18 hours ago
Daily Nuggets: Jack Eichel’s Day with the Cup, Tarasenko in teal?
Vegas Golden Knights2 days ago
Foul Mood Friday: Three Things That Could Go Wrong for the Golden Knights Next Season
Vegas Golden Knights2 days ago
Daily Nuggets: Cassidy’s Day with the Cup, Spencer Knight Back on the Ice
Vegas Golden Knights5 days ago
One Key Name Was Not Etched Into Golden Knights Stanley Cup
Vegas Golden Knights7 days ago
Gawlik: The Case to Re-sign Phil Kessel
Vegas Golden Knights4 days ago
Why Next Season is the Most Important to These Three Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights6 days ago
Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Possible Free Agent Targets, Red Wings Acquire DeBrincat,
Vegas Golden Knights3 days ago