Daily Nuggets: Brett Howden Files for Arbitration, Erik Karlsson has a Complicated Situation

Brett Howden was one of 22 National Hockey League players to file for arbitration on Wednesday. Arbitration hearings take place between July 20 and August 4. The Vegas Golden Knights are free to negotiate with Howden leading up to the arbitration period.

In the 2021-22 season, Howden made $885,000 and had 20 points in 47 regular season games. In the 2022-23 season, Howden made $1.5 million and had 13 points in 54 regular season games. Howden stepped up in the playoffs with 10 points in 22 games.

San Jose Sharks: Another day, another wrinkle to the Erik Karlsson trade situation. The 33-year-old has a yearly cap hit of $11.5 million through the 2026-27 season and is coming off his best season of his career. Many teams would love to have a defenseman that can log 100 or more points. But how many more times can Karlsson possibly do that? Potential trade targets may pitch the Sharks on retaining 25% or more of Karlsson’s contract.

It will be interesting to see if Howden makes it to arbitration or if the two sides come to a deal beforehand.

Calgary Hockey Now: Everyone wants out of Calgary, that’s not a secret. Are brighter days ahead for the Flames? General manager Craig Conroy is in a tough spot, he’s cleaning up years of negligence. The moves Conroy is making now will determine how competitive the team is a few years from now.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Connor Hellebuyck will most likely not be returning to the Winnipeg Jets next season. Where will he land? The Devils are the latest entry to the Hellebuyck sweepstakes.