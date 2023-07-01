Golden Knights Free Agency
Golden Knights Free Agency Tracker
The Golden Knights do not have a lot of cap space to work with once free agency opens. Keep it locked here for the latest Golden Knights acquisitions and notable deals from around the league.
Golden Knights have not announced any free-agent acquisitions
Ryan Reaves to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3 x $1.35 million
James van Riemsdyk to the Boston Bruins, 1 x $1 million
Jonathan Quick to the New York Rangers, 1 x $825,000
Blake Wheeler to the New York Rangers, 1 x $800,000
Teddy Bluegar to the Vancouver Canucks, 1 x $1.9 million
Max Pacioretty to the Washington Capitals, 1 x $2 million
Gustav Nyquist to the Nashville Predators, 2 x $3.185 million
Ryan O’Reilly to the Nashville Predators, 4 x $4.5 million
Luke Schenn to the Nashville Predators, 3 x $2.75 million
Matt Duchene to the Dallas Stars, 1 x $3 million
Radko Gudas to the Anaheim Ducks, 3 x $4 million
Kyle Burroughs to the San Jose Sharks, 1 x $1.1 million
Joonas Korpisalo to the San Jose Sharks, 5 x $4 million
Cam talbot to the Los Angeles Kings, 1 x $1 million
