Golden Knights Free Agency

Golden Knights Free Agency Tracker

Published

4 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights logo, NHL stanley cup playoffs

The Golden Knights do not have a lot of cap space to work with once free agency opens. Keep it locked here for the latest Golden Knights acquisitions and notable deals from around the league.

Golden Knights have not announced any free-agent acquisitions

Ryan Reaves to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3 x $1.35 million

James van Riemsdyk to the Boston Bruins, 1 x $1 million

Jonathan Quick to the New York Rangers, 1 x $825,000

Blake Wheeler to the New York Rangers, 1 x $800,000

Teddy Bluegar to the Vancouver Canucks, 1 x $1.9 million

Max Pacioretty to the Washington Capitals, 1 x $2 million

Gustav Nyquist to the Nashville Predators, 2 x $3.185 million

Ryan O’Reilly to the Nashville Predators, 4 x $4.5 million

Luke Schenn to the Nashville Predators, 3 x $2.75 million

Matt Duchene to the Dallas Stars, 1 x $3 million

Radko Gudas to the Anaheim Ducks, 3 x $4 million

Kyle Burroughs to the San Jose Sharks, 1 x $1.1 million

Joonas Korpisalo to the San Jose Sharks, 5 x $4 million

Cam talbot to the Los Angeles Kings, 1 x $1 million

 

Vegas Hockey Now will update in real-time.

