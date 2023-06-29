Golden Knights Draft Mathieu Cataford and Arttu Karki in 3rd Round

The Golden Knights drafted Mathieu Cataford with the 77th overall pick and Arttu Karki with the 96th overall pick.

Cataford is a winger that measures 5’11” and weighs in at 190 pounds. The 18 year old from the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League logged 75 points in 68 games. He’s one of top prospects of QMJHL. Touted as a skilled winger who battles hard on the forecheck, Cataford fits the “win your battles, win your races” mold that coach Bruce Cassidy preaches. Cataford has a very deceiving shot on his off-foot that will make him tough to defend.

Karki is a defensemen that measures 6’2″ and weighs in 187 pounds. The 18 year old from the Tapparra U20 of the SM-Sarja League logged 13 goals and 26 assists in 36 games. Karki is touted being extremely skilled and patient with the puck with a scorer’s touch. Perhaps a blend of Alec Martinez and Shea Theodore? Also known as an accurate passer on the breakout who can make plays off the rush.