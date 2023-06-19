VHN Welcomes New Vegas Golden Knights Beat Writer, Chris Gawlik!

Vegas Hockey Now is proud to welcome new beat writer Chris Gawlik.

You may know Chris from his work on the Locked on Golden Knights podcast. After an exhaustive search inside and outside Las Vegas, Chris was our guy. National Hockey Now is proud to turn over the reigns of a city we’ve invested significant time and resources to grow. NHN is emotionally invested, and we were not turning this over to just anyone.

Chris’s unique hockey knowledge and perspectives on the game will allow him to really bring you some new stories and analysis.

–Dan Kingerski, President National Hockey Now.

From Chris:

Hockey Dad, hockey Coach, hockey writer, hockey podcast, hockey referee, and hockey player. And I even own a business in which I open packs of Hockey cards for people all over the globe on a daily basis. To say hockey consumes a large part of my everyday life would be an understatement. I moved to Las Vegas from the Chicagoland area in the Summer of 2008. From a sports perspective, it was tough saying goodbye to the Chicago Blackhawks, who seemed on the verge of a special run.

In February 2015, Golden Knights Owner, Bill Foley, launched a season ticket deposit drive to prove to the National Hockey League that Las Vegas wanted Hockey. This was the moment I felt sure I was going to have Hockey in my backyard once again.

I was standing directly above the players’ tunnel the first time the Golden Knights took the ice at T-Mobile Arena in September 2017. I was there for the first regular season game. I was there when Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals carried the Stanley Cup off the ice at T-Mobile Arena. I was there to see the Stanley Cup awarded to Captain Mark Stone and the Golden Knights last week. I have been there every step of the way.

I look forward to bringing fair, unique, and fun Golden Knights coverage to Vegas Hockey Now. I’m able to see Hockey through many sets of eyes, and I hope all of those perspectives will come through in my writing.

Back-to-back? Why not. The journey and the coverage begin now!