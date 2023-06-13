Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Eager, Fans Go Crazy, & NHL Trade Rumors, too

And here we go. One for the Stanley Cup. The Vegas Golden Knights can end a six-year chase Tuesday with a Game 5 win. Fans went wild at City National Arena Monday. The Golden Knights sound locked in, too. Matthew Tkachuk’s status is iffy for Game 5, and the Florida Panthers could be just about cooked. The new NHL trade rumor out of Philly involves the Edmonton Oilers. Could the LA Kings really make a run at Tom Wilson, and Chicago fans can stop with the ridiculous Connor Bedard trade scenarios.

First, a little thank you. The last two days at Vegas Hockey Now were our best ever. Nearly 200,000 of you stopped by to read a few stories. We had our best month ever in May, and June is already about to pass it up.

I’m not sure if you know much about my hockey history, but I’ve covered a couple of Cup winners before. There is an eye of the tiger thing that happens. They know it. They KNOW they’re going to win, and that makes them want it even more. The Golden Knights are there. They had that little quiet edge and chip yesterday. They want it.

Vegas Golden Knights / Stanley Cup Final:

Vegas Hockey Now: Oh, the fans had fun at City National. They packed the place for practice, brought signs, and brought the house down when Adin Hill appeared. Check it out. We’ve got the video, too — Golden Knights practice.

As Mark Stone and coach Bruce Cassidy said: “We’re ready for it.” Inside the Golden Knights locker room.

Florida Hockey Now: Potentially good news for the VGK. That Keegan Kolesar hit on Tkachuk rattled the pesky Panther. Tkachuk didn’t practice Monday. Here’s the latest on the Florida Panthers’ best hope.

Florida wonders if the pressure is on the Golden Knights in Game 5?

Come on back this morning for the Game 5 preview and more locker room insights.

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now:

Philly Hockey Now: The Edmonton Oilers need to keep up with the Golden Knights. The NHL trade chatter has Edmonton interested in the Philadelphia Flyers’ assets.

Calgary Hockey Now: Defenseman Noah Hanafin is drawing some interest on the trade block. Latest surrounding offseason of change from the Calgary Flames.

Colorado Hockey Now: Defenseman Erik Johnson is not ready to retire, but will he return to the Colorado Avalanche?

LA Hockey Now: Austin Stanovich puts the LA Kings-Tom Wilson trade rumors under the microscope. Are the NHL trade rumors around the LA Kings even plausible?

Montreal Hockey Now: Marco D’Amico knows his prospects. Here’s the full first-round mock draft.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: From buyouts to trades, since I’m a quasi-Vegas resident, we put odds on new president Kyle Dubas’s first move with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago Hockey Now: Stop it! The Chicago Blackhawks are not, NOT, trading