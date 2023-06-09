Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights Whiff, NHL Trade Rumors Growing

There are two players on the Florida Panthers who should not be left alone or given room to shoot. The Vegas Golden Knights lost themselves in the final minutes of regulation and again in overtime as Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe snatched victory from sure defeat. Florida also saved its season, at least for another day. Also in the Daily, the NHL trade rumors are exploding and include almost exclusively young players such as Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alex DeBrincat. The Carter Hart rumors are hot and the goalie market will affect the Pittsburgh Penguins, but no one is quite sure how.

That was a kick in the nether regions last night, wasn’t it?

You can admit it, you were starting to plan the parade. Getting ready to celebrate. And then, Tkacuck.

Vegas Golden Knights / Stanley Cup Final:

Vegas Hockey Now: Keegan Kolesar absolutely trucked Matthew Tkachuk in the first period. It looked like Tkachuk was done for the night. It’s fun to watch — the Keegan Kolesar hit.

However, the Golden Knights lost for the first time when leading after two periods. Tkachuk tied it, Carter Verhaeghe won it. The Golden Knights recap.

And here’s the analysis. What they did well, what they didn’t do well, and what to worry about. Golden Knights analysis.

Florida Hockey Now: You probably don’t want to see it, but you can hate click and comment. A mere 27 years later, the first SCF win for the Florida Panthers.

Seriously. Verhaeghe and Tkachuk. You can’t leave those two alone. They have been the Florida Panthers‘ heroes.

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now:

Philly Hockey Now: Carter Hart. The NHL trade rumors are flying around the Philadelphia Flyers.

TSN: Pierre Lebrun reported agent Pat Brisson informed the Winnipeg Jets that Pierre-Luc Dubois won’t sign a new contract this summer and, wait for it, he requested a trade. Cue those trade rumors.

Montreal Hockey Now: Everyone on the hockey planet knows where Dubois wants to play. However, our Marc Dumont writes that it’s not a done deal. Not ALL roads lead to the Montreal Canadiens.

Colorado Hockey Now: There are other teams in need. Desperate seeking a second center, should the Colorado Avalanche make a play for Dubois?

Boston Hockey Now: Jimmy Murphy reports that sources indicate Tyler Bertuzzi intends to become a free agent. There will be no extension with the Boston Bruins unless they have the cash. More on Tyler Bertuzzi.

Ottawa Sun: Alex DeBrincat’s reps submitted his preferred destinations. There should be plenty of interest for the 40-goal scorer. DeBrincat is young, talented, but expensive. The NHL trade chatter.

Sportsnet: And the center of the hockey universe could get overheated. Four great but expensive players. What will new GM Brad Treliving do with the Maple Leafs’ core?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins and new president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas have a big decision on their goaltending. The timing is right, as the red hot NHL trade market will benefit the team. Here’s how the Pittsburgh Penguins benefit.