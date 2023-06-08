Daily Nuggets: Jack Eichel ‘Stuck to His Guns,’ Latest NHL Trade Rumors

The Stanley Cup Final could hit the final stage Thursday if the Vegas Golden Knights win Game 3 in Florida and claim a 3-0 series lead. The Misfits’ evolution has come a long way from their first crack at a Stanley Cup until now. A former teammate of Jack Eichel says he stuck to his guns against the Sabres. And the NHL trade chatter includes a glut of goalies and high price tags.

It feels weird, but our time in Vegas is coming to a close. We’ve selected a few finalists to be the new VHN beat writer, and we’ll be conducting personal interviews to get the right candidate. The man or woman will be taking over after the Cup Final unless, of course, I stick around. I do love this place.

If there was a way to let you help in the process, I’d love it, but HR rules and all.

Vegas Golden Knights / Stanley Cup Final:

Vegas Hockey Now: Our contributor Crystal Hollibaugh looked at the growth of the Misfits. From then to now and the evolution of the original Vegas Golden Knights.

4 Thoughts on What comes next for the VGK n the Stanley Cup Final.

Buffalo Hockey Now: A former teammate of Jack Eichel said he “stuck to his guns” against the Buffalo Sabres.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers are worrying about Radko Gudas. When he got hurt in Game 2things went downhill for the Florida Panthers.

Florida didn’t get that new dad energy. Brandon Montour rushed home between games to be there for the birth of his son. Florida Panther NDE.

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now:

We’ll start in Philly because that’s the epicenter of the trade rumors.

Philly Hockey Now: Why Daniel Briere traded Ivan Provorov. Flyers trade analysis.

San Jose Hockey Now: Flyers goalie Carter Hart is on that NHL trade block. A league source tells Sheng Peng the expected cost to acquire Hart — and the San Jose Sharks can’t afford it.

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators took calls about goalie Juuse Saros. Michael Gallagher breaks the story and the STEEP price tag — The LA Kings called, but here’s why the Predators trade didn’t happen.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: New president Kyle Dubas likes to trade, especially at the NHL Draft. He’s got a strategy, and it appears we could see some Penguins trades soon.

Buffalo Hockey Now: A young and improving team that needs a goalie. Will they try to take advantage of the glut of available goalies on the NHL trade block?