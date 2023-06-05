Burn Notice: Golden Knights Troll Panthers on Twitter During Game 2

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Twitter handle continued its legendary status during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The game was getting out of hand by the third period. The Golden Knights won Game 2, 7-2, and have a commanding 2-0 series lead.

The Golden Knights’ Twitter also got out of hand.

After VGK winger Jonathan Marchessault scored his second goal, the reigning NHL Twitter heavyweight champs dropped another gem. Recall that Marchessault came to the Golden Knights via the Florida Panthers in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. The Golden Knights’ Twitter handle made sure to remind their 2023 Stanley Cup Final opponent of that.

Remember when Florida gave up Reilly Smith AND Jonathan Marchessault? Good times.

FROM THE FLORIDA PANTHERS, THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS SELECT JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 6, 2023

Marchessault had 30 goals and 21 assists in 75 games for the 2016-17 Florida Panthers. However, as was the case for so many NHL teams heading into the 2017 NHL expansion draft, the Panthers were facing salary cap constraints. That meant making a player they likely didn’t want to make available there for the taking for former Golden Knights general manager George McPhee.

Since then, Marchessault has become a key scoring component for the Knights and a veteran presence that is so valuable in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The 32-year-old, 5-foot-9, 183-pound winger scored 27 goals in his first season in Vegas as the Knights went on a historic run to Game 5 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final before falling to Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. He’s had four more 20-goal seasons and scored 30 goals last season.

Along the way, he’s become a fan favorite, and the city of Las Vegas has become his home and a part of the person and the player.

“I built a home here,” Marchessault told the media before the 2023 Stanley Cup Final began. “I built my career here, too. It’s one of those things that I’ve built a lot here, and it would mean a lot for me to win it for the city, but not just for them, for the group of guys here.”

Now Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights are two wins away from their first Stanley Cup in just their sixth season.