Daily Nuggets: Coaches Hired & Fired, Golden Knights Cup Week Begins

And here we go. The NHL Stanley Cup Final media hype begins this morning when Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy speaks at 9 a.m. One more series. One for all the marbles. Also in the Daily Nuggets, the coaching carousel turned with two new NHL coaches and one who got the boot. The Toronto Maple Leafs likely have a new GM, but the Pittsburgh Penguins might get stood up at the altar. Some NHL trade chatter, too.

Stanley Cup Final / Vegas Golden Knights:

Vegas Hockey Now: Before we move forward, a stick tap to Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer. He was very classy in defeat, citing several Vegas Golden Knights who deserve the Cup.

Florida Panthers: There’s a new pregame tradition — the Dog Pound for the Florida Panthers.

And, of course, our colleagues in Florida pointed out that the Panthers had a big hand in building the Golden Knights. Stanley Cup Final chatter.

San Jose Hockey Now: We didn’t catch this, but our colleagues did. The Golden Knights’ Twitter was at it again — they trolled the San Jose Sharks pretty well.

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now:

First, no one really knows what’s going on with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Kyle Dubas. They’re close. They’re broken up. They’re talking. Sheesh.

TSN: Former Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving wasn’t unemployed long. He is set to be the new GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Nashville Hockey Now: Fire and hire a coach in the same morning. Jon Hynes is OUT. Hello, Andrew Brunette is IN. Big news for the Nashville Predators.

Washington Hockey Now: Several teams wanted him, but Spencer Carbery is the new head coach of the Washington Capitals

LA Hockey Now: The Golden Knights rivals are already into their off-season. Let that sink in for a moment. The three players with the most to prove next season for the LA Kings…

Sportsnet: It’s not too early to look at the NHL trade block that will explode with activity in a couple of weeks — The 20 names on the NHL trade boards, according to Sportsnet.

Philly Hockey Now: After GM Daniel Briere admitted during a radio interview that he would at least listen on Carter Hart, our Chuck Bausman writes, NO, the Philadelphia Flyers can’t trade him.

Detroit Hockey Now: Cap space and need. As he approaches the NHL trade market and July 1, Steve Yzerman has both. The Detroit Red Wings could make a splash.