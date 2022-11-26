Daily Nuggets: Golden Knights To Debut Reverse Retros, Dach Gets Revenge

Happy birthday to the National Hockey League, certainly one of the hockey leagues of all time. The NHL was founded on this day in 1917, making the league 105 years old.

Nine games are on the schedule to celebrate, including the Vegas Golden Knights playing their second of a back-to-back against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Golden Knights are marketing tonight’s game all around their new reverse retro jerseys, which will make their debut for the first time this season. Here’s EYNTK about the reverse retros.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas: The Golden Knights were outclassed by the suprisingly strong Seattle Kraken Friday night. The Kraken are now top-four in NHL points percentage behind only the VGK, Devils and Bruins.

Takeaways: Adin Hill didn’t have a fantastic game, leting in four goals. It makes me wonder if we will see Laurent Brossoit sometime soon.

Quarter Mark: Suprising and impressive statistics for the Golden Knights at the season’s quarter-mark.

Thanksgiving: Five things the Vegas Golden Knights have to be thankful for this holiday season.

Clip of the Day: Marcus Pettersson tested his luck up against Nic Deslauriers, one of the toughest fighters in the league Friday night. Classic Penguins/Flyers, you love to see it.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Chicago: Kirby Dach got his revenge with a shootout winner against his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks.

Montreal: Sean Monahan seems to be a popular trade canidate for the Montreal Canadiens to deal.

Boston: The Boston Bruins have set an NHL record; 12 straight wins on home ice to start a season.

Winter Classic: The Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguinis have unveiled their Winter Classic jerseys.

San Jose: Justin Bieber had some comments on the San Jose Shark’s reverse retro jerseys.

Florida: Takeaways from the Florida Panther’s first quarter-season. Should Panthers fans be nervous?